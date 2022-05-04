Man shot and killed by neighbor after argument about truck in Liberty County, authorities say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death after an argument about a pick-up truck in south Liberty County, according to authorities.At about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Liberty County Sheriff's Lead Investigator Linda Worley investigated a shooting that killed 33-year-old Christopher Jorgensen near County Road 126.Worley said the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument between Jorgensen, 52-year-old Alvin Zachary, and 55-year-old Edwin Baty.Investigators say three houses sit on one piece of property with Baty and Zachary living in one house and Jorgensen living in another.At some point in the evening, an argument began between Jorgensen accusing Baty and Zachary of damaging his pick-up truck, investigators said.During the alleged argument between Zachary and Jorgensen, Baty ran into his house with Jorgensen behind him. Baty locked his bedroom door and secured his 12 gauge shotgun, according to Worley.Jorgensen allegedly tried to break the door down, but the effort stopped after a short while.Thinking that Jorgensen had gone away, Baty opened the door to find Jorgensen still standing at the door and advancing on him.Baty fired two shots at Jorgensen, but it is unclear if he struck Jorgensen as Jorgensen ran outside into the yard.Baty told Worley that he then went to the front door and saw Jorgensen coming at him again, and that is when Baty fired a third shot that killed Jorgensen.Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Judge Stephen Hebert responded to the scene, conducted an inquest, and ordered an autopsy.Worley said no charges are being filed at this time as the case will be referred to the grand jury for any possible action.