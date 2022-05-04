fatal shooting

Man shot and killed by neighbor after argument about truck in Liberty County, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death after an argument about a pick-up truck in south Liberty County, according to authorities.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.


At about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Liberty County Sheriff's Lead Investigator Linda Worley investigated a shooting that killed 33-year-old Christopher Jorgensen near County Road 126.

Worley said the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument between Jorgensen, 52-year-old Alvin Zachary, and 55-year-old Edwin Baty.

Investigators say three houses sit on one piece of property with Baty and Zachary living in one house and Jorgensen living in another.

At some point in the evening, an argument began between Jorgensen accusing Baty and Zachary of damaging his pick-up truck, investigators said.

During the alleged argument between Zachary and Jorgensen, Baty ran into his house with Jorgensen behind him. Baty locked his bedroom door and secured his 12 gauge shotgun, according to Worley.

Jorgensen allegedly tried to break the door down, but the effort stopped after a short while.


Thinking that Jorgensen had gone away, Baty opened the door to find Jorgensen still standing at the door and advancing on him.

Baty fired two shots at Jorgensen, but it is unclear if he struck Jorgensen as Jorgensen ran outside into the yard.

Baty told Worley that he then went to the front door and saw Jorgensen coming at him again, and that is when Baty fired a third shot that killed Jorgensen.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Judge Stephen Hebert responded to the scene, conducted an inquest, and ordered an autopsy.

Worley said no charges are being filed at this time as the case will be referred to the grand jury for any possible action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty countyfatal shootinggun safetygun violenceshootinggun lawsman killedtrucksguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
3 men connected to Houston-area fashion store owner's murder wanted
Former Philly officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
3rd suspect charged in New Year's shooting that killed mother of 3
Bond set at $1 million for man accused of murdering 16-year-old teen
TOP STORIES
Jurors take just 3 hours to find Josue Flores' murder defendant guilty
Man who let tiger roam neighborhood is now a convicted murderer
9-year-old shown how to pull back slide before brother shot, docs say
One more chance for thunderstorms before record heat for Mom
Missing 11-year-old last seen on Friday in east Houston
What would a reversal of Roe v. Wade mean for Texas?
Houston mom accused of leaving 3 kids unattended at park
Show More
Record Texas heat could push power grid demand to brink, ERCOT warns
3 men connected to Houston-area fashion store owner's murder wanted
Aldine ISD teacher and aide charged for alleged abuse of 6-year-old
Ulta apologizes for Kate Spade perfume email called insensitive
How you can celebrate May the 4th around the Houston area
More TOP STORIES News