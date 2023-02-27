5 suspects accused in fatal beach house robbery near Treasure Island behind bars on $2M bond

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people are behind bars for their alleged roles in an aggravated robbery that led to the shooting death of a man in Freeport, Texas, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said.

On Jan. 28, officials received a call of a shooting in the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard in the Treasure Island community.

When deputies arrived, they found 45-year-old Larry Ortiz Jr. dead in the upstairs area of the home.

Ortiz Jr. and his family were reportedly visiting the area for a quinceañera.

Crime scene units were called and learned that Ortiz's son, Larry Ortiz III, left the residence early on the morning of Jan. 27 and returned on the 28th with a friend, Lucas Hernandez, and two unnamed women.

According to deputies, the four were in a bedroom briefly when three suspects, two men and one woman, forced their way into the home with guns.

The two male suspects confronted and assaulted Ortiz III and Hernandez, demanding money. That is when investigators believe 45-year-old Ortiz Jr. woke up, began defending his son and friend against the assailants, and was shot multiple times.

After the shooting, officials said the three suspects who barged in and the two women who arrived with Ortiz III and Hernandez fled before deputies came.

Investigators received information from Ortiz III, and Hernandez that identified the two women brought back to the home as 20-year-olds Alena Nicole Pena Murillo and Anzley Tay Castillo.

Officials said other family members inside the house told investigators that Castillo and Murillo were seen leaving the residence in a white vehicle.

Investigators located video surveillance from businesses nearby and license plate reader images that identified a car that investigators believe had been used by Castillo and Murillo and another vehicle believed to be used by the three unknown suspects.

Further investigation identified two of the three suspects who forced their way in as Richard Horn Jr.,29, and Guadalupe Navarro, 23.

With assistance from multiple agencies, an arrest warrant for failure to report a felony involving death was executed for Anzley Castillo. Another warrant was executed for tampering with evidence on Alena Pena Murillo. According to the sheriff's office, both women were arrested in neighboring counties.

During Murillo's arrest, deputies found the white car involved and identified another involved suspect with Murillo as 21-year-old Keerston Wilkerson, who was released moments after he was arrested.

Officials found multiple cell phones inside the white car, which were processed for evidence.

Murillo and Castillo were released on bond a short time later.

On Feb. 5, 2023, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 800 block of Boenig St. in Seguin, Texas. During the execution of the warrant, evidence was collected that investigators believed to have been connected to the death investigation.

Investigators confirmed via cellphone data that Wilkerson was directly involved in the planning to commit an aggravated robbery that resulted in the death of Larry Ortiz Jr.

Investigators obtained and executed arrest warrants for Horn Jr., Navarro, Wilkerson, and Castillo on Feb. 24., all in different counties. At the time of the arrest, Murillo was not located and had an active murder warrant out for her arrest. She was said to have been in Richmond, Rosenburg area.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, Murillo turned herself in after arriving at the Brazoria County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.

Murillo is expected to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 27. The judge who issued the arrest warrant for her recommended a $2 million bond, but that is up to the magistrate.

All other four suspects are being held on a $2 million bond.