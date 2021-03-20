Motorcyclist killed in Beltway 8 crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died early Saturday in a crash with a vehicle along Beltway 8 in east Harris County, authorities said.It happened just before 2 a.m. on the Beltway near Tidwell.While it wasn't immediately clear what caused the collision, the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene after it happened, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The motorcyclist died at the scene.Deputies said they believe intoxication was a possible factor in the crash, but there was no word on if an arrest was made.The crash was at least the third fatal collision in the Houston area this weekend. One person was killed in a crash on the Gulf Freeway near Sauer Street. Another person was killed Friday night in a deadly hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County.