1 killed and 1 detained in northeast Houston shooting, HPD say

Northeast officers are at a shooting scene 3200 Wayne. Adult male deceased at the scene. Suspect turned himself into officers. 202 pic.twitter.com/JRWAnaCDQR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one detained in northeast Houston.Houston police said they received a call at about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday of a person shot in the head in the 3400 block of Wayne Street.A suspect in connection with the incident was detained in the 4400 block of Quitman Street.Details of what led to the shooting or the relationship between victim and suspect were not immediately available.This post will be updated as information becomes available.