2 children among 3 hospitalized after fatal wrong-way crash on US 59 in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on the Southwest Freeway Sunday morning, according to police.

Police told Eyewitness News that lanes should reopen soon as crews work to clear the wreck on the southbound lanes of US 59 in Sugar Land.

The stream in the media player is a live look from our Transtar cameras.

Officers said a Toyota pickup was going in the wrong direction when it crashed into a Chevy pickup at about 4 a.m.

Both people in the wrong-way vehicle were killed, according to investigators.

Police said both men who died are in their late teens or early 20s.

Two children, believed to be 12 to 15 years old, and one adult man were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

