1 killed in 2-vehicle crash near West Road in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash resulted in someone's death Thursday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they responded to the fatal crash at Parasol Lane and West Road.

Gonzalez confirmed one person had died in the crash and did not say anyone else was injured.

As a result, West Road was shut down, and drivers were urged to take any north-south street that connects north to Round Bank Drive from West Road to get around the scene.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a white and black car could be seen with extensive damage.

How the crash unfolded remains unclear.