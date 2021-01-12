Innocent driver killed after woman runs NW Houston red light while fleeing another crash, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after investigators say she was struck by a woman who ran a red light in northwest Houston overnight.The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Antoine and West Gulf Bank Road. Police say the driver was upset moments before the crash.According to Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division, the at-fault driver had just left a nearby apartment complex after getting into some sort of fight.Investigators say the driver hit a parked car while trying to leave and fled the scene, traveling eastbound on West Gulf Bank Road towards the intersection.While fleeing from the first crash, investigators say the woman ran a red light and collided with an innocent driver who was heading northbound on Antoine, driving through the intersection.The impact from the crash ejected the innocent driver from her car. Investigators say she was then run over by her own vehicle. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.The fatal accident shut down the intersection for several hours."The at-fault driver was transported to the hospital. She is being evaluated as we speak to see if intoxication played a role in this," Teare said. "The initial signs are that intoxication wasn't at play here, but we are going to do all of our due diligence and find that out."The district attorney's office has accepted the charge of criminally negligent homicide for the at-fault driver, and Teare says the charge can be upgraded to either intoxication manslaughter or manslaughter pending further investigation.According to AAA, deaths caused by running red lights were the highest they had been in 10 years in 2017, killing 939 people.Their experts say you should wait at least three seconds after the light changes to green when you're first at an intersection just in case someone runs a red light.