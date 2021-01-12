fatal crash

Innocent driver killed after woman runs NW Houston red light while fleeing another crash, police say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after investigators say she was struck by a woman who ran a red light in northwest Houston overnight.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Antoine and West Gulf Bank Road. Police say the driver was upset moments before the crash.

According to Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division, the at-fault driver had just left a nearby apartment complex after getting into some sort of fight.

Investigators say the driver hit a parked car while trying to leave and fled the scene, traveling eastbound on West Gulf Bank Road towards the intersection.

While fleeing from the first crash, investigators say the woman ran a red light and collided with an innocent driver who was heading northbound on Antoine, driving through the intersection.

The impact from the crash ejected the innocent driver from her car. Investigators say she was then run over by her own vehicle. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal accident shut down the intersection for several hours.

"The at-fault driver was transported to the hospital. She is being evaluated as we speak to see if intoxication played a role in this," Teare said. "The initial signs are that intoxication wasn't at play here, but we are going to do all of our due diligence and find that out."

The district attorney's office has accepted the charge of criminally negligent homicide for the at-fault driver, and Teare says the charge can be upgraded to either intoxication manslaughter or manslaughter pending further investigation.

According to AAA, deaths caused by running red lights were the highest they had been in 10 years in 2017, killing 939 people.

Their experts say you should wait at least three seconds after the light changes to green when you're first at an intersection just in case someone runs a red light.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashhomicidewoman killedtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 dead in NW Harris County crash
1 dead in pedestrian crash along Westheimer
Mom killed, 2-year-old daughter hurt in possible drunk driving crash
Man killed in hit-and-run while walking in La Porte
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after at least 2 suspects open fire outside Ojos Locos
Tensions 'dangerously high' as Trump heads to the valley  
Leaders to gather for town hall to answer vaccine questions
Texas Legislature 2021 session: 5 things to watch
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65, not hold back 2nd dose
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
Officials: Manatee in Florida had 'Trump' scraped on back
Show More
More COVID-19 vaccines needed to open mega sites, mayor says
Texas' vaccine rollout lagging for 3 reasons, Abbott says
Toddler gets face stitches after dog bites her in restaurant
Light freeze could bring freezing fog in the morning
Fact check: Impeachment alone wouldn't ban Trump from 2024 run
More TOP STORIES News