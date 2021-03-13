3 killed in separate Houston crashes overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a deadly night on Houston roads as three people were killed in separate crashes overnight.The first happened around 12:40 a.m. along the Gulf Freeway near Woodridge in southeast Houston.A man may have been trying to cross the freeway when he was hit by a car, according to police. The driver of the car stopped and waited for police. No charges are expected.The second deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. along the East Loop near Gellhorn. Police say a driver lost control, skidded sideways and slammed into the end of a guardrail. The driver died at the scene. The East Loop was closed for about three hours overnight.In Midtown, the driver of a car died after crashing into a concrete post. It happened around 5 a.m. on Elgin near Bagby. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash.