Bond lowered for woman accused of being drunk in deadly crash that killed 22-year-old on Highway 90

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman charged in a DWI crash that killed a 22-year-old this week in northeast Houston had her bond lowered Thursday morning.

Officials said 47-year-old Angelita Contreras faces murder and intoxication manslaughter charges in the deadly incident.

Houston police said the crash happened Monday night on Highway 90 near Uvalde Road.

Contreras was allegedly driving drunk when she ran into the back of a pickup truck, causing it to run off the road and into a median pillar.

The truck's passenger, 22-year-old Saul Marquez, was killed in the crash.

Although Contreras did not appear in court Thursday, her case was discussed.

This is not the first time Contreras has been accused of drunk driving.

She has two prior DWI convictions - one in 2002 and another in 2018. Monday's incident is the only DWI case on her record that resulted in a death.

Contreras' bond was initially set at $100,000 but was slashed in half to $50,000.

Her bond conditions include two weekly support meetings, no driving, and using a device to monitor her alcohol input.

