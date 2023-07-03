Driver dies after running red light and hitting utility pole, causing power outage, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pickup driver died after allegedly running a red light and hitting a utility pole, snapping it in half and causing an hours-long power outage, according to deputies.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened at about 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Airline Drive.

Deputies said a man in a 2002 Ford F-250 was driving south when he ran a red light at the Gulf Bank Road intersection and was hit by another driver.

HCSO said the impact caused the Ford to veer off into another lane while rotating clockwise.

The Ford's back left tire reportedly hit a raised concrete curb on the edge of the road as the Ford kept rotating, ultimately hitting a wooden utility pole and snapping it in half.

Officials said the driver of the Ford was found with no signs of life. The second driver was not injured and did not appear to be intoxicated, HCSO said.

The north and southbound lanes of Airline Drive were shut down as a result as crews worked to restore power.