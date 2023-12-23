Driver dies in fiery car crash on I-45 near Airtex Road after being rear-ended, HCSO says

A driver was pronounced dead after being trapped in a car fire Friday evening caused by being rear-ended on I-45 near Airtex on Friday evening.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a driver with a flat tire died after being rear-ended and trapped in a car fire on the North Freeway on Friday evening, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Airtex Road in the northbound lanes of I-45.

Units with the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and discovered two vehicles that crashed.

A preliminary investigation found the driver operating a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria had a flat tire and was moving slowly in the far left lane before being rear-ended by a man driving a 2006 Honda Accord.

Officials said the 50-year-old man driving the Accord had his 4-year-old grandson in the backseat.

HCSO said the impact caused the Ford to spin counter-clockwise several times and create sparks that ignited into flames, trapping the driver.

EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the Ford's driver dead.

All northbound lanes near Airtex were closed until 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The 50-year-old man and his grandson were transported to Memorial Hermann with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the 50-year-old showed no signs of intoxication.

This incident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.