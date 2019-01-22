Shayne Salinas is taking workwear to a whole new level.
The emerging young designer from Brazoria spent his entire life around farms, ranches and industrial plants. But he noticed a lot of the workwear he saw was made cheaply.
Salinas went to fashion design school in Los Angeles before coming back to Texas to launch Koothbrand, his own line of handcrafted, modern-day workwear.
ABC13 caught up with him to find out what makes his heritage brand stand out.
To check out Koothbrand's products, click here.
