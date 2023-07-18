At least 20 insurance companies leave Louisiana in past 2 years due to 'high climate risk'

AAA and Farmers Insurance are the latest companies to pull out of Florida. Meanwhile, a total of 20 insurance companies have left Louisiana. Here is why.

Houstonians are aware of the heat waves in Texas, but they're also happening in other states. Some states are experiencing such extreme weather that more insurance companies are pulling out of states that are deemed a "high climate risk."

In Florida, the water temperature is in the mid 90s, threatening the coral. Meanwhile, there's other extreme weather like the rain on the east coast.

In Pennsylvania, nearly five inches of rain fell in 90 minutes on Saturday, killing at least five people. A woman died after her family's vehicle was overtaken by water. Her two young children are still missing.

Now, experts are warning of an insurance crisis, and it's not just premiums that will increase. More insurance companies are pulling out of states deemed a "high climate risk."

AAA and Farmers Insurance are the latest companies to pull out of Florida. Meanwhile, State Farm and Allstate have stopped accepting new home insurance policies in California due to wildfires.

At least 20 insurance companies have also pulled out of Louisiana in the past two years.

"We think of Florida, Arizona, Louisiana as being popular retirement destinations, and those destinations just got a bit costlier to move to because of rising insurance costs. Households need to take some signal from the choices that these private insurers are making and recognize that it's now going to be more expensive to live in risky areas," Benjamin Keys with the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.

Some lawmakers are calling for a federal response to help homeowners.

SEE RELATED: Two weeks after storms caused damage, Cypress family is still waiting for insurance help