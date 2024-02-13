HPD searching for suspects who tried robbing woman in southwest Houston

The video above shows two armed suspects trying to rob a woman, but police said a third suspect later joined.

The video above shows two armed suspects trying to rob a woman, but police said a third suspect later joined.

The video above shows two armed suspects trying to rob a woman, but police said a third suspect later joined.

The video above shows two armed suspects trying to rob a woman, but police said a third suspect later joined.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men tried robbing a woman at gunpoint right outside her apartment. She fought them off, and they ran off empty-handed, but police said they are now looking for them.

A camera caught the attempted robbery on Jan. 22 at about 6:45 p.m. in the 8100 block of Fannin Street in southwest Houston, police said.

According to HPD, the victim said she was walking from her vehicle toward her apartment when two unknown men approached her, both pointing their guns at her and demanding her car keys.

Police said the suspects forcibly grabbed the woman's car keys from her hands and ran toward the parking lot. The woman said she ran after the suspects, who were joined by a third, and stood between her vehicle and the suspects.

The woman yelled at the suspects, stating she was calling the police and that they could not take her vehicle.

At that, the suspects ran off.

HPD released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect No. 1: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches, 180 pounds, gray hoodie and brown pants.

Suspect No. 2: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches, 180 pounds, black hoodie and light-colored pants.

Suspect No. 3: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches, 180 pounds, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).