REUNION

Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion between Houston woman and her mother

EMBED </>More Videos

DNA test on Ancestry leads to emotional mother and daughter reunion

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman was reunited with her biological mother Thursday for the first time in 49 years. The emotional embrace took place inside Hobby Airport.

Elaine Nutefall and Marcy Reynolds met at baggage claim. Reynolds flew into Texas from Massachusetts. At the age of 16, Reynolds made the difficult decision to give up her daughter for adoption.

"It was a hard choice, but it was the right choice," said Reynolds. "I looked probably 40 years and very hard. I spent money to try to find whoever was born on her birthday within 175 miles of where she was born."

Sealed adoption records in New York state led to years of exhaustive but unsuccessful searches.

Late last month, a DNA test on Ancestry.com led to a match. The mother and daughter soon talked on the phone and decided to meet each other.

"I'm 49. I've been looking all my life. I didn't know the avenues to look," said Nutefall. "I'm super excited. I'm super nervous. I can't believe it's happening."

Reynolds gave Nutefall a baby blanket she crocheted for her during the pregnancy. The two say they have a lifetime of memories to catch up on.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyreunionDNAadoptionmotherhoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REUNION
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Mother and daughter reunited after separation at US border
AstroWorld employees celebrate 50-year reunion Saturday
Mother, daughter separated at border reunited in Houston
More reunion
FAMILY & PARENTING
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Worker calls cops on mom breastfeeding 2-year-old on beach
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
These are three of the most dangerous sharks in the ocean
Pearland kindergarten teacher involved in horrific crash
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
Judge refuses to dismiss murder case against Houston teen
Show More
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Man admits shooting stranger after commenting on Facebook
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Fugitive miniature horse captured in NW Houston neighborhood
More News