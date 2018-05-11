ORGAN DONATIONS

Husband offering to trade kidney in hopes of saving wife

EMBED </>More Videos

Sanger husband offering up kidney, hoping to save wife's life (KFSN)

By
SANGER, California --
For better, for worse, in sickness and in health -- Verlon and Marie Robinson of Sanger have stood by their wedding vows for 25 years.

It's why Verlon is offering up all he has, including his kidney, so his wife has a chance at survival. His show of love has touched all four corners of the world.

"I am desperate, yes, very desperate. This is my life right here. If something happened to her, I'm lost," Verlon said as he gestured over to his wife.

Three years ago, doctors diagnosed Marie with cirrhosis of the liver. Her condition has gradually worsened to the point she sometimes loses her memory, but her priority on the transplant list remains low. Verlon couldn't bear to wait.

"I've watched him work himself to death trying to make it okay, and you can't make it okay because it doesn't go away," said Marie while choking back tears.

Filled with despair, Verlon turned to Facebook last week. He poured out his heart, even offering up his kidney. He expected at most only a few shares from friends.

"Ever since then, my phone's just been running and running and running. It's hard to keep a battery up on it," said Verlon.

The Robinsons have heard from people in India to Africa. Some offering livers, others airline tickets and money for other expenses. Verlon is full of gratitude and hopes someone in the massive sea of Facebook comments will be a medical match. He also has a greater desire.

"If as many people who have hit this phone on the last two days, if they all came forward, they'd be able to heal everybody in the United States," he said.

For the Robinsons, love isn't an emotion. It's a commitment made decades ago that they don't intend on letting go.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilyorgan donationskidney transplantu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ORGAN DONATIONS
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
Daughter donates kidney to dad for Father's Day
Mother hears son's heartbeat for first time after organ is donated
Mother donates part of liver to save her daughter's life
More organ donations
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News