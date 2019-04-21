Family still in process of returning to normal after road rage shooting near RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family shot during a road rage incident in March is still dealing with the aftermath.
Rick Quiroga and his 28-year old son Richard, who has cerebral palsy, were both shot when a driver opened fire on them in southwest Houston.
"When I saw he had a weapon, I thought he was gonna shoot through the door and hit my wife. So I sped up, and everybody said 'Hey, he's got a weapon.' I hit the gas and he shot through the back of the truck," said Rick.
The family was on Knight Road heading towards W. Bellfort. Richard says he switched lanes to go around a car, and that's when the driver of the car became angry.
The Quiroga family says the man opened fire and a bullet struck their son in the head and also hit his father.
The bullet has changed Richards life, who already walked a tough path.
The 28-year now has part of his skull removed and will need reconstructive surgery.
Police have arrested Albert Palmer in connection to the shooting.
Richard's medical bills have already exceeded $100,000. The family has set up a GoFundMe page
