Father and son injured during shooting stemmed from road rage near RodeoHouston

Houston police say they are searching for the suspect who was driving a grey Honda during the incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting near RodeoHouston that injured a father and his son.

Houston police said the incident happened around 5:42 p.m. at the 1400 block of W. Bellfort.

Authorities say the incident stemmed from an apparent road rage incident near RodeoHouston.

Police say the suspect in a grey Honda began firing at the father's SUV. The father was shot in the shoulder.

According to police, the father shot back and during the shootout, his son was also injured.

Police say the victim's wife and two daughters were in the car at the time, but were not injured.

Both father and son are expected to recover.

At this time, police have no one in custody and are still searching for the driver of the grey Honda.

