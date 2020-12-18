Family of woman killed in HPD raid plans to present new findings in case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6292024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Texas House of Representatives member Gene Wu calls for change after Wednesday's sudden release of the Harding Street audit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman killed in the botched Harding Street drug raid by Houston police in January 2019 is expected to present new findings from their own investigation during a probate court hearing Friday afternoon.The controversial raid killed Rhogena Nicholas and her husband Dennis Tuttle inside their home on Harding Street on Jan. 28 in southeast Houston.Officers were serving a drug warrant that was later determined to be based on the word of an informant who never actually went to the house.Since the raid, six former Houston police officers have been charged.At the Friday hearing set for 1:30 p.m., Nicholas' family and their attorney intend to introduce their findings and present witness testimony from a family member, from expert witnesses and from a representative of the Houston Police Department.The family says they are fighting to get the 911 records related to the raid. They're also trying to find out what physical materials were removed from the scene.ABC13 is told the city of Houston went to federal court to stop the hearing.In September 2020, Nicholas' relatives filed a brief asking the Texas Supreme Court to "force an end to the 19-month coverup of the incident by the City of Houston."An attorney for the family claims the city does not have any legal precedent to withhold the testimony and evidence from relatives.Attorney Michael Patrick Doyle asked, "What is the city so desperate to hide? Houstonians deserve to see what HPD did before, during, and after the out-of-control and unjustified attack on Rhogena at her home."Nicholas' brother, John, said a few months ago, "Our family's search for the truth of what happened to Rhogena will continue - no matter what. Once again, she did not deserve to be executed in her own home by the Houston Police Department. The mayor and chief of police owe our family an explanation of what happened in the raid and with Narcotics Squad 15. Fighting us is not the answer. We are not going away."In July, HPD released its report of the investigation behind the botched raid. State lawmakers blasted the Houston Police Department for investigating its own, claiming that audit was only a small part of a bigger problem.At the time, State Representative Gene Wu claimed, "This entire Narcotics Division audit debacle has been handled in the most unprofessional and obtuse way possible."While the investigation is still ongoing, representatives believe this was an entire rogue division's wrongdoing."I'm more than just disappointed in what we've seen in the result of all of this. I'm disappointed that we had to coax this tiny bit of transparency. We just get a tiny little peek into the systemic issues this department has," State Rep. John Rosenthal said.Criminal felony charges have been filed against former Houston narcotics officers by the Harris County District Attorney's Office in the ongoing investigation of the botched raid. Allegations include using false information to get judges to sign search warrants, falsifying time sheets, putting false information in offense reports, and falsifying government documents to steal, prosecutors have determined.