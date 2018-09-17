EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4236130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Husband arrested in connection with missing wife

The estranged husband of a missing mother of six is due in court Monday after being charged with her murder.However, the family of Jennifer Marie Sanchez, 39, is still searching for her body. It has not been found and her family says they will not rest until it is recovered.Her husband, Joey Sanchez, is charged with capital murder. It's been nearly two weeks since Jennifer went missing from her apartment.Jennifer's family says she left Joey earlier in the year and had taken out a restraining order against him because of alleged abuse."He beat her so bad, he left a scar on the side of her nose area. He was very abusive, very abusive to her," said Ofelia Gomez, Jennifer's mother.Joey was due in court this week for an assault charge dating back to November 2017. Now he will appear for a murder charge.Jennifer's family believes that had the court date happened sooner, she might still be alive.They are asking for help in finding her body."At this time, we are waiting to hear about the recovery of our Jennifer, and we pray that it happens soon. So if anyone has any information that will help us to find her or any information of what happened to her, please contact the Houston Police Department," said Yvonne Wieman, Jennifer's aunt.Her family says they plan to be in court every step of the way as they seek justice for Jennifer.