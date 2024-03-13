Family of Conroe stabbing victim sues property management of Conroe apartment complex

The family of beloved Texas Children's Hospital pediatrician Dr. Talat Khan, stabbed to death last October, is suing the apartment's management company, claiming they knew about crime in the area but didn't adequately protect residents.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Houston pediatrician Dr. Talet Khan, who police say was stabbed to death at her Conroe apartment complex, is now suing the property management company for failing to provide adequate security.

Miles Fridrich did not live at the Alys Apartments. He was a stranger to Khan and had walked on the property, according to investigators.

The release on the lawsuit states in part:

Houston attorneys, Mo Aziz of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner, and Bilaal Badat have filed suit against Knightvest Management, LLC, Knightvest, LLC, Massandra KV Regency, LLC, and Massandra KV Regency, LLC d/b/a Alys Luxury Living after a physician was fatally stabbed inside her apartment complex on Oct. 28, 2023.

ABC13 spoke to multiple people who lived at the complex at the time of Khan's murder, and they still do, all of whom raised security concerns.

"There's a lot of people who moved out," the resident said.

One woman didn't want to show her face on camera out of fear of retaliation. She said she remembers the day her neighbor was stabbed to death while sitting at a picnic table inside their apartment complex.

Eyewitness News was told that Khan was new to the Houston area and was a well-respected pediatrician at Texas Children's Hospital.

"To happen in your own backyard on a beautiful Sunday morning, it was a nightmare. It was horrible," the resident said.

Fridrich is charged with her murder. Police don't have a motive.

"There's a criminal investigation going on, but we also conducted our own investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident," Attorney Mo Aziz said.

Aziz claimed they found negligence on behalf of the property management company.

They've since filed a lawsuit in Dallas County against them on behalf of Khan's family.

They said the company knew of crimes happening on and off the property.

The lawsuit also alleges they failed to put measures in place to control access. For example, ABC13 witnessed the gate to the complex being left open.

"Their liability would be based on what is included in their lease agreement," Richcard Amagwula said.

ABC13 managed to get a copy of a lease agreement from 2022 and went over it with Amagwula, who specializes in landlord-tenant law.

"None of our security measures are an express or implied warranty of security, or a guarantee against crime or of reduced risk of crime," part of the lease agreement said.

"It is almost impossible for a lease agreement to guarantee that no one outside the property would do certain things," Amagwula said.

Another part of the lawsuit was the unmanned security booth.

The resident ABC13 spoke to said that two years ago, they had a security guard on property around the clock.

"I felt safe with them here, safer than I feel now because of what happened," the resident said.

Unfortunately, the lease agreement also states that even though they may have provided it before, there is no obligation to do so now. The same goes for securing the gate.

There are still arguments to be made, especially if there's a history of written reports made about safety issues and needed repairs.

"That's that hill that the attorney and the plaintiff will need to climb in order to make a determination that the landlord and property management company had some kind of liability here," Amagwula said.

