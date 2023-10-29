Police find 52-year-old woman dead with stab wounds at an apartment complex picnic table in Conroe

After a woman was found stabbed to death at a picnic table in Conroe, police said they have a suspect in custody.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 52-year-old woman was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in Conroe on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of an incident with weapons at about 12:30 p.m. at the Alys Apartments on 15000 Mansions View Dr. off I-45 in the College Park area. Upon arrival, officers said they found Talat Jehan Khan with multiple stab wounds at a picnic table in the common area of the apartment complex.

Police said the suspect fled on foot, but with the help of witnesses' descriptions, authorities were able to catch him nearby on Johnson-Martin Road.

Khan was unable to be revived and died of her injuries at the scene, according to police.

"Obviously, we lost a good, young person in this world. All for nothing, you know? It can't be that bad that you kill a person. I just don't get that. It's horrible. It's a life, a young person's life," Sharon J., a neighbor, said.

The suspect was interviewed by detectives. His name has not been released. At this time, it is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other, what the motive for the stabbing was, and whether either of them lived at the complex.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.