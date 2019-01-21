Family makes plea for mom missing since Jan. 4

A Kentucky family is making an emotional plea for help to find a mother of four who vanished two weeks ago.Savannah Spurlock, 22, was last seen leaving a bar with three men on Jan. 4. Her mother says savannah facetimed her saying she would be home in the morning, but she never showed up.Loved ones say Savannah would have never left her four children behind including her six-week-old twins.Police say the three men savannah was with were questioned and released. No suspects have been named.