Family identifies 1 of 2 men killed in illegal gambling room

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two men are dead after a robbery at an illegal gambling operation.
This happened just before 2 a.m. inside a warehouse off the North Freeway near W. Little York behind a Food Town grocery store.
Houston police spent the morning at the scene gathering evidence.
Family members of the victims spoke briefly about their loved ones.
The family of 25-year-old Ezavian Stanley says they had no idea he was there overnight and are not sure what took place.
The other victim is a 30-year-old man. His name has not been released.
Authorities believe the double homicide could be connected to two separate robberies.
Houston police say early Monday morning there was a robbery outside a warehouse. Those victims were robbed at gunpoint but were not hurt.
Moments later shots rang out inside the warehouse that held what police call an illegal gambling operation.
Police say they found dice inside the warehouse. They say robbery appears to be the motive.
"There appear to be several people in this location before the shooting occurred that left the scene, and once we get down and talk to the witnesses we will be able to determine if this was a known spot or if this was a one-time deal," said Sgt. Anthony Turner with HPD Homicide.
Police say they do not have much more than a very vague description of the three suspects.
They are combing through nearby surveillance video hoping to find images of the men.
Investigators believe the shooters could be under the age of 20.
