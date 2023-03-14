The suspect was described to have a calm demeanor when he walked in and held an employee at gunpoint as he demanded cash and cigarettes, police say.

Video shows armed suspect steal cash and cigarettes from Family Dollar store in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man described by Houston police to have walked into a Family Dollar store with a calm demeanor robbed the business of cash and cigarettes at gunpoint.

The Houston Police Department just released surveillance video of the Jan. 31 robbery that happened in the 1100 block of Cavalcade in north Houston.

Video shows the man approach an employee behind the counter, display a handgun, and demand money from the register.

Once he got the cash, he grabbed some cigarettes and ran off, police said.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned Black man in his mid 20s. He stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a small build.

If you know any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.