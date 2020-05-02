Fallen Houston officer Jason Knox remembered for love of cars

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo was overcome with emotion as he talked about the loss of Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox.
Knox joined HPD in 2012 after serving for six years as a Harris County deputy constable, according to Houston Police Officers' Union records. He was assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division and the Office of Public Affairs before joining the Air & Marine Division in January 2019.
May he Rest In Eternal Peace and may he soar in Heaven.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 2, 2020
Jason will be missed but we will carry him in our hearts and in our memories. We will forge ahead as a department & as an Air Unit, because Jason would demand it of us. When knocked down this man always got back up.
Knox was married with young children- a boy and a girl. His father is Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, a former Houston Police officer.
The council member released a statement on the death of his son:
"My wife, Helen, and I and Jason's wife, Keira, are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our Houston community. We celebrate all Jason embodied as a committed HPD officer and pilot who fully embraced his job and we celebrate Jason as he was outside of his work - a devoted husband, a loving father and our only son whom we cherished every day. Where there is great love, there is great loss. We love Jason with all of our hearts, as we always have, and we will keep all that he is alive for his children. As believers, we know Jason is in the loving arms of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. We appreciate the privacy you have given us and continue to provide as we walk this road we would never wish for anyone, but that we now accept as ours."
Knox was known for his love of vintage cars and was instrumental in restoring classic Houston Police cruisers.
The @houstonpolice officer who passed away this morning was Jason Knox, son of CM Mike Knox.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 2, 2020
My thoughts, condolences, and prayers are with CM Knox, Officer Jason’s wife, and their family at this time.
I ask our city to pray, uplift, and bring comfort to them during this time.
Knox's body was escorted with full police honors from Memorial Hermann Hospital around 8 a.m. Saturday to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
He was serving as a tactical flight officer on board a helicopter that went down around 2 a.m. in the Greenspoint area.
He and the pilot, Senior Police Officer Chase Cormier, were flown by Life Flight from the Greenspoint area to Memorial Hermann.
Cormier was sworn in as an HPD officer in July 2006. He is currently assigned to the Air & Marine Division.
He is still in surgery and Chief Art Acevedo said he has significant injuries.
Please continue to keep the pilot in today’s crash in your prayers.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 2, 2020
Senior Police Officer Chase Cormier, 35, was sworn in as a HPD officer in July 2006.
He is currently assigned to the Air & Marine Division.
No condition update is currently available.
Acevedo said it took an hour for the fire department to get the officers out of the wreckage. The HPD helicopter did not catch on fire when it crashed because it landed near a pool.
"Pretty ironic. I would have said 'no way,'" said Acevedo.
He asked that the general public keeps the officer who is in the hospital in their prayers.
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
SEE RELATED STORIES:
Houston Police helicopter crashes, killing 1 officer and critically injuring pilot
Audio of dispatchers, officers on ground discussing HPD chopper crash
Witnesses describe HPD helicopter moments before crash
Apartment complex owner describes HPD chopper crash