Houston Police helicopter crashes, killing 1 officer and critically injuring pilot

“This is a sad morning.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner asks the city to lift up the family of a @houstonpolice officer who died in a police helicopter crash earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/4RBmmzSjGm — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) May 2, 2020

Our hearts are broken after the loss of an amazing officer. He was a great husband, father, son & friend. Above all else, he was a kind, gentle, generous, & honorable American.



Our hearts go out to his family, & all that knew & loved him. We pray for God’s comfort. https://t.co/hUj4ktS7dh — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One police officer has died and another was critically injured after a Houston Police Department helicopter crash early Saturday at a Greenspoint area apartment complex.It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley near Benmar in the Greenspoint area as the crew was responding to a report of bodies in a nearby bayou.The tactical flight officer aboard the aircraft died at Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.The pilot was last listed in critical condition, Acevedo said.Video captured from the ground shows the aircraft begin to spin out of control just before it crashed into a building at the Biscayne at Cityview apartment complex on Imperial Valley Drive. Video from SkyEye 13 showed extensive damage to the building, though no apartment units were impacted.Houston firefighters worked extensively to free the pilot and flight officer from the wreckage after a frantic search for the aircraft when it went down."I want to just tell HFD that they did a phenomenal job," Acevedo said. "There was a lot of fuel that was spilled. On the scene, and you can imagine that's very flammable and when you're using instruments to try to save our officers, I think it was very heroic. Their efforts, they put their lives on the line. And as far as I'm concerned, they're in the middle of valor tonight when they were in that environment,"Federal investigators will look into what caused the helicopter to malfunction. Acevedo has suspended HPD's air operations while the investigation continues.The tactical officer who died was identified as Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox. He was married with young children, according to Acevedo.