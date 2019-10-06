festival

Houston's Top Pumpkin Patches

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fall is in the air! We asked ABC13 viewers for their favorite spots around town to pick pumpkins, get lost in corn mazes, sit in hay rides and enjoy other fall activities.

Dewberry Farm
Dewberry Farm in Brookshire is the overwhelming viewer favorite for fun fall activities. Their pumpkin patch is open through Sunday, Nov. 15 this year. There is something for everyone at the farm, including over 50 attractions. They have a corn maze, hayrides, train rides, and over 500 lighted pumpkins in their Pumpkin Hollar. There are also multiple food options for your specific needs. General admission is $29.95 with various discounts available for seniors, law enforcement/military, and first responders.

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm
On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October, you can visit the Pumpkin Patch at The Old Time Christmas Tree Farm. Admission is $7 per person ages 2 and up. Once inside, you can purchase pumpkins or buy tickets for one of eight attractions like the petting zoo or hay ride.

St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Known as the Pumpkin Church, St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Pearland has one of the most popular annual pumpkin patches. A viewer says it helps fund domestic and international youth mission trips, as well as repairs to the homes of the elderly and the needy. They're open through October 31.

Froberg's Farm
Froberg's Farm in Alvin has a Fall Festival that will run through Nov. 1. The farm has a bakery and a corn maze.

Blessington Farms
Located 20 minutes west of Katy in Simonton is Blessington Farms! Admission of $20 gets you in and access to their activities, including hay rides, giant slides, barrel train rides, animal encounters and more! They'll be open weekends through Oct. 31, and Saturdays only through Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oil Ranch
The Fall Festival at Oil Ranch is Oct. 2 to Nov. 1, and is open Fridays and weekends. For more than 20 years, they have held a Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Patch, along with hay rides, tours of the scarecrow scenes and thousands of pumpkins.

Halter Inc.

Halter Inc. works year round to train miniature horses as pet therapy animals for use by special needs children. Their Pumpkin Patch is open Oct 17-18, Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31, 2020. Admission is $10 per person (under 2 is free) and parking is $5 per car. There are pony rides, mini cart rides, a haunted trail and more!

TGR Exotics Pumpkin Patch
If you have little animal lovers, take them to the Pumpkin Patch on the Wild Side at TGR Exotics in Spring. From aardvarks to water buffalo, they have more than 100 animals representing over 25 species at the wildlife park. An ABC13 viewer said, "The kids love to see the different animals." The week prior to Halloween, they have a couple of special ticketed events that allow guests to interact with and feed animals in addition to picking out pumpkins.
