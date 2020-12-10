100,000 fake N-95 masks seized in El Paso warehouse raid

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8252603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A nearly $300 million scheme could land two Houston men in prison for a long time. Here's what a Secret Service investigation revealed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal agents raided a warehouse in El Paso and seized 100,000 fake N-95 masks Monday.According to Customs and Border Patrol agents, the knock-offs were intended for hospital workers on the east coast.The masks had 3M labels, but the company worked with agents to determine they were fake.Agents believe the retail value of the masks was more than $600,000.Because the masks are counterfeits, there's a good chance they don't work.Authorities say half of all counterfeit goods that enter the U.S. originate from China.