Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million accounts.

NEW YORK --
Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts.

In a blog post , the company says hackers exploited its "View As" feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else. Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement.

To deal with the issue, Facebook reset some logins, so 90 million people have been logged out and will have to log in again. That includes anyone who has been subject to a "View As" lookup in the past year.

Facebook says it doesn't know who's behind the attacks or where they're based.

The hack is the latest security headache for Facebook, which has been dealing with political disinformation campaigns from Russia and elsewhere since 2016.

SEE ALSO: Facebook making changes to its privacy practices in light of Cambridge Analytica allegations

EMBED More News Videos

Facebook is making changes to its privacy practices in light of the Cambridge Analytica allegations.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
securitysecurity breachfacebooku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke debate postponed
Committee votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Ex New Caney substitute teacher charged for having child porn
Police kill alleged kidnapper who shot ex at least 5 times
2 chases end in crashes, killing suspect driving 120 mph
Credit card skimmer found at gas station in Missouri City
Elsik football player says family tragedy helped shape him
Show More
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Pearland's Coupon Queen could help you save big on groceries
Astros playoff tickets for games 1, 2 and 5 sold out
Veteran with cancer holds yard sale to pay for own funeral
Facebook video shows 10-year-old getting tattoo in living room
More News