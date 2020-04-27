New COVID-19 testing team to be deployed to nursing homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6132541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Despite more COVID-19 tests this week, Texas is still at the bottom of the list when it comes to nationwide testing per capita.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the rollout of the mandatory mask order in Harris County to help protect against the spread of COVID-19, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a new team to help facilities most at risk for the virus.Hidalgo said a 'COVID-19 strike team' will be deployed starting Tuesday at the most vulnerable places for the coronavirus, such as nursing homes. The goal is to try to contain the virus and stop it in its tracks.The team will start with one nursing home a day.Hidalgo also said that pop-up testing locations will double from two to four.The judge also provided an update on coronavirus cases in the county, saying the number of new cases is now up to 24. The total number of cases in Harris County now stands at 5,700.Hidalgo reported one new death, with that toll now over 90.When it comes to coronavirus testing, Texas is among the worst in the nation.Texas is conducting 7,762 tests per 1 million residents, according to a 13 Investigates analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project. That puts it in 49th place nationwide when compared to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.Gov. Greg Abbott, who is set to make his own big announcement later in the afternoon regarding reopening the state, has pledged to increase testing by 10 percent every day in Texas, and promised last week that testing supply chains are starting to loosen up, but so far, the state is nearly 10,000 tests behind where it should be if testing were increasing at that speed.Before Hidalgo's briefing, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the opening of the newest test site, but called again for more testing citywide. Turner said they're working to open more test sites over the next week in vulnerable communities.He also brought up people may be asymptomatic, but infectious, and reiterated the importance of adhering to the mask order.Under the mandate, residents age 10 and older will be required to wear a covering. The order will last for 30 days. Coverings can be a mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief.The masks or coverings must cover the nose and mouth, but the coverings are not limited to medical or N-95 masks. The only exceptions to the rule will be when exercising, eating, drinking, if you're alone in a separate place, or at your home."We have to use every tool in the toolbox," said Hidalgo last week. "If we get complacent, people will die. Those are the stakes."Health officials say the masks are needed to stop the spread of germs as much as possible."We know anywhere between 25 to 35% of the people who are infectious are asymptomatic. They're not showing any symptoms, they're not coughing, no tightness of chest, no fever, but they are still infectious. And so they can infect someone else. So the purpose of the mask is to protect other people from you," Turner said last week.Hidalgo said the mask order will be enforced by a $1,000 fine.However, HPD Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Turner said the focus will still be on education, and a fine will be a last resort.