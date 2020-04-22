Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to issue mandatory mask order

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Major Sylvester Turner are set to make the announcement at a joint briefing at 3 p.m. ABC13 will carry it live.
Under the order, residents 10 and older will be required to wear a covering, starting Monday. The order will last for 30 days.
Coverings can be a mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief.
The only exceptions to the rule will be when exercising, eating, drinking, if you're alone in a separate place, or at your home.
Just last week, San Antonio and Dallas announced similar stipulations, along with punishment for violations that include a $1,000 fine or jail time.
It's not clear if a fine will also be issued in Harris County.
Earlier this month, Laredo announced every resident older than 5 years old must wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas. Those who don't could also be fined $1,000.
Then Willacy County said violators may face a $1,000 fine if they're caught not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
