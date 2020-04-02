Health & Fitness

$1,000 fine to residents caught without a mask in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- A city in Texas is taking drastic measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Laredo will be requiring every resident older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas.

This comes as the US Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there's a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus. They're now asking the CDC to discuss whether or not people should be wearing the masks to help prevent the spread.

If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Laredo.

