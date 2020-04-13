Caught without a mask in this Texas county? Prepare for a $1K fine

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A county in Texas says violators may face a $1,000 fine if they're caught not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.In a newly issued order, Willacy County is requiring every resident older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas.This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there's a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus.If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Willacy County.To view the full order,