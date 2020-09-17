Coronavirus

New study in China suggests eyeglasses can help protect against COVID-19

By
A new study suggests eyeglasses could help protect against COVID-19 after researchers noticed an odd trend in China.

Researchers found that people in Wuhan, China, who wore eyeglasses at least eight hours a day had a lower chance of getting the virus, according to the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Opthamology.

In one hospital in central China, 276 patients were admitted over a 47-day period, but only 16 of them wore eyeglasses regularly.

The theory right now is that eyeglasses may be a partial barrier, protecting the eyes from the splatter of a cough or sneeze.

The coronavirus can attack through mucous membranes in the nose, mouth and eyes.

Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "So, if you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it."

This study was small, involving fewer than 300 cases of COVID-19, which is a fraction of the nearly 30 million worldwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcoronavirushospitaleye carechinastudyresearchcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump disputes CDC Director, calls him 'confused'
Trump says he can talk GOP into going for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
860,000 sought jobless aid as COVID-19 danger continues
Abbott to hold press conference today on state's reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott to hold press conference today on state's reopening
Reopen Texas: What's open and what's closed right now
High chance of development for disturbance in SW Gulf
The difference between vaccine trials and COVID-19 trials
HOA gives homeowner 7 days to remove BLM sign
Carjacker shot after jumping into SUV with woman, HPD says
Here's a recap of the news you need for Thursday, September 17
Show More
Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of 'less humid' front
Trump says he can talk GOP into going for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
Feds considered using 'heat ray' on DC protesters: Report
Claim your money being held by the state of Texas
Students were sent inappropriate messages while virtual learning
More TOP STORIES News