2 workers injured in ExxonMobil Baytown refinery fire file $10 million lawsuit

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two of the employees injured in a massive fire at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery on Dec. 23 want $10 million from the company.

The lawsuit claims employees were working to stop a pipe leak.

It says one worker hit the pipe with a wrench, creating a spark, which ignited a flammable gas called Naphthalene.

In total, four workers were hurt.

The two men who filed the lawsuit claim they were forced to jump 20 feet to safety and suffered spinal and head injuries.

The lawsuit claims ExxonMobil did not take appropriate precautions to protect employee safety and did not provide proper safety equipment.

ABC13 has reached out to all those named in the lawsuit. We are waiting to hear back.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 people injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown, officials say
First responders have been working to put out the fire since 1 a.m. Officials are monitoring the air quality but so far, a shelter-in-place has not been issued.

