Exxon plant flares up after operational issue in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- People around Baytown may notice a bright glow in the sky, but there's no need to be alarmed.Around 2:40 a.m., Exxon posted that they started flaring at their plant on Decker Drive due to an operational issue.They said they are also using their new ground flare and that may result in the bright orange glow."Personnel are working to return operations to normal as soon as possible. There is no cause for community alarm, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our neighbors," Exxon wrote.