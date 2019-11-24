Explosion at Dippin' Dots ice cream factory leaves 4 injured

PADUCAH, Kentucky -- An explosion at a facility that makes Dippin' Dots ice cream left four people hurt Friday night.

No word yet on how badly the people were hurt or what caused the explosion.

It wasn't clear what caused the explosion.

Four people were injured in the blast. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known, according to the CNN.

City officials said that in addition to the explosion, there was also a nitrogen leak inside the plant.

Liquid nitrogen is used to make Dippin' Dots ice cream.

CNN contributed to this report.
