Explosion at Dippin' Dots ice cream factory leaves 4 injured

PADUCAH, Kentucky -- An explosion at a facility that makes Dippin' Dots ice cream left four people hurt Friday night. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known, according to the CNN. It wasn't clear what caused the explosion. City officials said that in addition to the explosion, there was also a nitrogen leak inside the plant. Liquid nitrogen is used to make Dippin' Dots ice cream.