Explosion and fire levels $1.7 million home outside Fort Worth

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators say two workers were inside renovating a home valued at nearly $2 million when a chemical they were using sparked from a nearby ignition source caused a massive explosion.One of the workers suffered burns, but is expected to be OK.The 6,000 square foot home was completely destroyed in part because the chemical led the fire to spread quickly, but also because the area didn't have fire hydrants.Almost 10,000 gallons of water had been brought in by shuttle tankers to fight the blaze in the rural area.