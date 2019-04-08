Explosion and fire levels $1.7 million home outside Fort Worth

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators say two workers were inside renovating a home valued at nearly $2 million when a chemical they were using sparked from a nearby ignition source caused a massive explosion.

One of the workers suffered burns, but is expected to be OK.

The 6,000 square foot home was completely destroyed in part because the chemical led the fire to spread quickly, but also because the area didn't have fire hydrants.

Almost 10,000 gallons of water had been brought in by shuttle tankers to fight the blaze in the rural area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthexplosiontexas newsfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News