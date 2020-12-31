kidnapping

Liberty County woman was kidnapped at gunpoint, investigators say

By
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 32-year-old woman in Liberty County was kidnapped at gunpoint, according to investigators, and the suspect remains on the run.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Abel Fajardo kidnapped Erika Rios Valdez at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



Lead investigator Shandalynn Rhame said witnesses told her that Valdez was in the process of parking and unhooking a food service trailer on CR 3404 in the Plum Grove area of north Liberty County when Fajardo drove up and forced Valdez into his pick-up truck at gunpoint.

Valdez's sister-in-law, Rosalina Bucio, spoke with Eyewitness News on Thursday and said as Fajardo fled the area, Valdez's brother chased Fajardo in his own car, but eventually lost sight of the truck.

"She was getting home from work when he came out of nowhere," recalled Bucio. "[He] took her by force, and [Valdez's brother] saw her screaming."

Valdez's family said she has two children who just want their mother home.

"We can't believe someone would do that to her," said a family member. "Everyone is really sad, devastated. Her kids, they want to see their mom again."

Fajardo's truck is being described as a white 2005 GMC Diesel 4x4 with Illinois license plate 2816533B. The back window has a decal that says "Duramax."



Valdez is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights, according to investigators. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867).

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty countykidnappingkidnapgun violenceinvestigationmissing personmissing womaninvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Man took ex's son out of bath in Spring kidnapping, police say
Mother of kidnapping victim slain by FBI agent seeks justice
330 schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria now free, welcomed home
Amber Alert for Pearland 1-year-old discontinued
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
Houston's greatest and most defining moments of 2020
3-year-old boy dies after being found injured, HPD says
TX Med Center employee 'in tears' during COVID-19 vaccine
Teenagers could be compensated for vaccine trial in Houston
Houston cyclist rides in shape of Texas during path through downtown
It's out with the rain and in with the COLD tonight
Show More
Disabled Texans worry losing Obamacare will impact health
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
TX supermarket wins Grocer of Year for its COVID-19 response
Breakdown of when & where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Houston
More TOP STORIES News