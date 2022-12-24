ERCOT grid holding steady as Houston experiences freezing temperatures on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of people in the Houston area experienced power outages during the first night of the arctic freeze, but the ERCOT grid appeared to be holding up.

Strong winds on Thursday helped boost the supply, which partially comes from wind power.

Temperatures in Houston reached below-freezing with single-digit wind chills.

Now, the focus turns to Friday morning and well into the evening, when temperatures are forecasted to remain below freezing and demand is expected to approach peak levels.

CAN ERCOT GRID HOLD UP DURING BELOW FREEZING TEMPS:

