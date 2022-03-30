child sex assault

Montgomery County deputies seek possible child sex assault victims of man on dating app

Man accused of using dating app to meet woman, sexually abuse her kid

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of using dating apps to prey on children has been arrested, but now deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office want to know if there are more victims out there.

Epifanio Jimenez is charged with sexual assault of a child.

The sheriff's office said Jimenez met the victim's mother over a dating app. He went by the name "Harley."

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered Jimenez targeted other women with children by asking to spend time with the mothers, with their children present.

If you have met Jimenez or know anyone who has, you are urged to contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800.

