JACKSON, New Jersey --Six Flags Great Adventure and Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment announced Thursday that the world's tallest pendulum ride, Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, is coming to the New Jersey amusement park in 2019.
Towering at 17 stories tall, the spinning disk will reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour as it spins and swings to breathtaking heights.
"Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA, and we deliver new, groundbreaking attractions every season," park president John Winkler said. "Wonder Woman is one of the world's most iconic DC superheroes, and we are thrilled to add this action-packed ride bearing her name to our Metropolis themed area."
Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth is an oversized pendulum-shaped ride that will send guests on a dizzying journey to extreme heights.
Highlights include:
--Massive, 17-story pendulum that swings back and forth
--40 riders propelled in counterclockwise circles
--Speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour
--Riders experience a feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air
--Floorless seats that leave riders' feet dangling as they whirl through the air
Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth is expected to debut in the late spring of 2019 and will be located near DC-branded attractions like Batman: The Ride, Cyborg Cyber Spin, Justice League: Battle for Metropolis and The Dark Knight Coaster.
For more information about Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth and next season at Six Flags Great Adventure, visit SixFlags.com/GreatAdventure/attractions/newfor2019.