ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

World's tallest pendulum ride coming to Six Flags Great Adventure in 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Great Adventure will premiere the world's tallest pendulum ride, Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, in 2019.

JACKSON, New Jersey --
Six Flags Great Adventure and Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment announced Thursday that the world's tallest pendulum ride, Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, is coming to the New Jersey amusement park in 2019.

Towering at 17 stories tall, the spinning disk will reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour as it spins and swings to breathtaking heights.

"Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA, and we deliver new, groundbreaking attractions every season," park president John Winkler said. "Wonder Woman is one of the world's most iconic DC superheroes, and we are thrilled to add this action-packed ride bearing her name to our Metropolis themed area."

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth is an oversized pendulum-shaped ride that will send guests on a dizzying journey to extreme heights.

Highlights include:
--Massive, 17-story pendulum that swings back and forth
--40 riders propelled in counterclockwise circles
--Speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour
--Riders experience a feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air
--Floorless seats that leave riders' feet dangling as they whirl through the air

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth is expected to debut in the late spring of 2019 and will be located near DC-branded attractions like Batman: The Ride, Cyborg Cyber Spin, Justice League: Battle for Metropolis and The Dark Knight Coaster.

For more information about Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth and next season at Six Flags Great Adventure, visit SixFlags.com/GreatAdventure/attractions/newfor2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsix flagsgreat adventureamusement parkamusement rideNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
'Top Gun' sequel put on hold until 2020
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
Pink's husband parent-shamed over taking sick son out in public
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
WATCH ON ABC13: Texans clash with rival Cowboys in preseason
Texans ticket sales doing well with help of Dallas Cowboy fans
Bus carrying 47 people involved in New Mexico fatal crash
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Gym tells woman she can't wear anti-Trump shirts
Social Security mistakenly declared son with autism dead, mom says
PITCH PERFECT? Alex Bregman does some carpool karaoke
Show More
Houston Astros extend manager AJ Hinch through 2022
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from Alabama prison
'Dead dog walking': Here's how you can help this injured dog
Katy man allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics
More News