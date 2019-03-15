pro wrestling

Undertaker returns to Houston for autograph signing

The Undertaker is coming to Houston.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The man behind one of professional wrestling's legendary characters, The Undertaker, is set to meet with fans in the area where it all started for him.

Houston's Mark Callaway, whose Undertaker persona has been well known in the wrestling world over three decades, will be signing autographs during a meet-and-greet on March 23 at Fiterman Sports on the Baybrook Mall campus. It's set from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fans will have to purchase tickets for the meet-and-greet event. An inscription by The Undertaker without a meeting will set you back $50. Meet-and-greet autographs and photo opportunities with the legend are $150 each. You can purchase tickets here.

The meet-and-greet is scheduled two weeks before WWE's flagship Wrestlemania event, which has become synonymous with The Undertaker. He holds a 23-2 record at the annual event, including a 21-match winning streak.

Callaway, 53, who resides in Austin these days, has seen his number of appearances with the WWE decline in recent years. His last on-camera, in-ring competition was last November during the company's controversial Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

The Undertaker has also been noticeably absent on WWE's programming in the months leading to Wrestlemania on April 7. So far, the company announced no plans for Callaway's character to appear.

Callaway is a graduate of Houston's Waltrip High School.

