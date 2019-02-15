Minute Maid Park to host WWE's Royal Rumble event in 2020

The center of the professional wrestling world is in Houston for this weekend's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event at Toyota Center.Using the run-up to the big "Road to Wrestlemania" card, the sports entertainment company announced Houston will be the host of next year's Royal Rumble event.Minute Maid Park was tapped as the venue for what the WWE considers one of its four biggest pay-per-views each calendar year. The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020."We look forward to WWE fans from around the world descending on Houston for the Royal Rumble," said Janis Burke, CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority.Typically, WWE's big four pay-per-views draw interest internationally. This year, the Royal Rumble took place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, which drew 48,193 people. Minute Maid Park's seating capacity for Astros games is 41,168, not taking into account thousands more seats on the field for the wrestling ring setup.The annual event is anchored by a pair of 30-wrestler battle royals featuring the male and female superstars of the company. The winners of the matches go on to challenge a world champion at that year's Wrestlemania.While an on-sale date for tickets to the general public is still in the works, WWE said fans attending this Sunday's Elimination Chamber event will receive an exclusive pre-sale offer to purchase admission before everyone else.The company also said fans at this weekend's show will get the chance to win four tickets to the Royal Rumble through special Twitter and Instagram sweepstakes.Houston's Toyota Center has hosted numerous WWE events in the past, including tapings of the company's "Raw" and "Smackdown" cable television programs. It also hosted the 2017 Survivor Series, another of WWE's big four pay-per-views.On a larger scale, the Astrodome and NRG Stadium have hosted Wrestlemania, WWE's flagship pay-per-view, in 2001 and 2009, respectively.Houston also hosted the second ever Royal Rumble pay-per-view back in 1989 when it was staged at The Summit.