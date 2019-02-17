ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

WWE star Becky "The Man" Lynch didn't hold back on Ronda Rousey

The WWE is taking over the Toyota Center on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Men and women from the Raw and Smackdown rosters will be fighting in the "Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View."

Before the event, fans met Becky "The Man" Lynch on Sunday morning. Fans wait hours to take pictures and talk with Lynch at the Cricket Wireless store on Beechnut.

Eyewitness News reporter Charly Edsitty asked Lynch about Ronda Rousey. Lynch did not hold back, but she did need a long sip of coffee first.

"People care more about her now than they ever have before because they want to see me kick her (expletive,)" said Lynch.
