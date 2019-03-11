Houston's Booker T and Stevie Ray entering WWE Hall of Fame

I appreciate all the support from the fans. Very humbling day. #WWEHallOfFame — Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) March 11, 2019

Houston wrestlers Booker T and Stevie Ray, who were catapulted nationally as World Championship Wrestling's Harlem Heat tag team, are entering the WWE Hall of Fame.The sports entertainment company announced the team's induction Monday, adding the tandem will be part of WWE's Hall of Fame class of 2019. They will be inducted during the weekend of Wrestlemania, which takes place April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.While Harlem Heat are being inducted together, the induction marks the second for Booker T, who entered the WWE Hall as a solo competitor back in 2013.Siblings in real life, the duo is remembered as one of the top tag teams in WCW during the '90s, earning the company's world tag team championship 10 times. Before rising up in WCW, the tandem wrestled throughout the Texas independent circuit.They are also known for closing their wrestling promos with their signature catchphrase: "Now can you dig that, suckas!"The duo last teamed up in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling federation in 2015.The brothers, whose real names are Robert and Lash Huffman, enter the WWE Hall that includes Ric Flair, Donald Trump, and fellow Texans "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.