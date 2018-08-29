WEDDINGS

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video

Houston woman goes viral in epic wedding reception video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman is going viral after she gave her wedding guests enough memories to last a lifetime during her reception.

Justin and Stephanie Payne were married on August 10 at Chateau Chrystale in the Westheimer area.

"WHERE'S THE PARTY AT?": Stephanie Payne describes how she and her husband planned their memorable and unpredictable wedding.


The bride wore two beautiful gowns: first, stunning the guests with a gold wedding gown, then entering the reception in a dazzling white floor-length dress. However, guests weren't prepared for later in the reception.

The bride re-entered the reception with shorts, a Mardi Gras mask, and moves that surely no one will ever forget.

Thankfully, the bride and groom were able to enjoy the beginning of forever in a fun, judgement-free zone with friends and loved ones.
