HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston woman is going viral after she gave her wedding guests enough memories to last a lifetime during her reception.
Justin and Stephanie Payne were married on August 10 at Chateau Chrystale in the Westheimer area.
The bride wore two beautiful gowns: first, stunning the guests with a gold wedding gown, then entering the reception in a dazzling white floor-length dress. However, guests weren't prepared for later in the reception.
The bride re-entered the reception with shorts, a Mardi Gras mask, and moves that surely no one will ever forget.
Thankfully, the bride and groom were able to enjoy the beginning of forever in a fun, judgement-free zone with friends and loved ones.