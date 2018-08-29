EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4091583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "WHERE'S THE PARTY AT?": Stephanie Payne describes how she and her husband planned their memorable and unpredictable wedding.

A Houston woman is going viral after she gave her wedding guests enough memories to last a lifetime during her reception.Justin and Stephanie Payne were married on August 10 at Chateau Chrystale in the Westheimer area.The bride wore two beautiful gowns: first, stunning the guests with a gold wedding gown, then entering the reception in a dazzling white floor-length dress. However, guests weren't prepared for later in the reception.The bride re-entered the reception with shorts, a Mardi Gras mask, and moves that surely no one will ever forget.Thankfully, the bride and groom were able to enjoy the beginning of forever in a fun, judgement-free zone with friends and loved ones.