RodeoHouston lineup leaks for second time on Ticketmaster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A second alleged 2019 RodeoHouston concert lineup was leaked on Ticketmaster Thursday afternoon.
The Ticketmaster website listed 21 dates that looked very similar to the previous leak.
The leaked lineup includes performances from Brooks & Dunn, Los Tigres del Norte, Cardi B, Panic! At the Disco, Kings of Leon and more.
We already know that Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 rodeo.
Rodeo officials have kept silent about the second alleged leak, but are expected to make their official concert announcement Thursday at 7 p.m.
