ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

RodeoHouston lineup leaks for second time on Ticketmaster

EMBED </>More Videos

For the second time in a week, a 2019 RodeoHouston lineup is appearing online just hours before the official announcement on Thursday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A second alleged 2019 RodeoHouston concert lineup was leaked on Ticketmaster Thursday afternoon.

The Ticketmaster website listed 21 dates that looked very similar to the previous leak.

RELATED: RodeoHouston to release concert lineup tonight after alleged entertainer leak

The leaked lineup includes performances from Brooks & Dunn, Los Tigres del Norte, Cardi B, Panic! At the Disco, Kings of Leon and more.

We already know that Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 rodeo.

Rodeo officials have kept silent about the second alleged leak, but are expected to make their official concert announcement Thursday at 7 p.m.

WANT MORE RODEO? SEE THESE STORIES!

RodeoHouston staying mum on whether rumored entertainment lineup is real deal

RodeoHouston 2019 entertainment genre lineup announced

A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds

SEE ALSO: Our 'most wanted' list of RodeoHouston 2019 performers

EMBED More News Videos

RodeoHouston's most wanted performers

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthouston livestock show and rodeolive musicHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best family and learning events in Houston this week
3 totally free events to check out in Houston this week
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Public funeral to be held for girl killed in random shooting
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered
19-year-old killed in 'No Lackin Challenge' shooting
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
WOW! Woman reels in 88-pound catfish
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Robbers order breakfast during fast food crime spree
Show More
Asthmatic boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
Teen commits suicide after accidentally killing friend
Houston Weather: Clearing out and warming up through the Weekend
Will the rumors be true? Rodeo to release concert lineup
More News