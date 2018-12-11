EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3239437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.

Ready to rodeo with rock, hip hop, Spanish pop or country? The calendar for the 2019 Rodeo Houston entertainment genres has just been released.The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days, from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.Monday, Feb. 25 - CountryTuesday, Feb. 26 - Spanish popWednesday, Feb. 27 - CountryThursday, Feb. 28 - CountryFriday, March 1 - Hip HopSaturday, March 2 - CountrySunday, March 3 - Pop rockMonday, March 4 - CountryTuesday, March 5 - PopWednesday, March 6 - CountryThursday, March 7 - CountryFriday, March 8 - EDMSaturday, March 9 - CountrySunday, March 10 - NortenoMonday, March 11 - CountryTuesday, March 12 - RockWednesday, March 13 - Classic rockThursday, March 14 - CountryFriday, March 15 - CountrySaturday, March 16 - CountryThe full entertainer lineup will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 Rodeo, marking his 30th RodeoHouston performance."We are proud to close out the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with three of the Lone Star State's most influential music artists," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Bringing both Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett back to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for a Texas-sized performance with George Strait will be an incredible experience for our fans."