HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ready to rodeo with rock, hip hop, Spanish pop or country? The calendar for the 2019 Rodeo Houston entertainment genres has just been released.
The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days, from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.
Monday, Feb. 25 - Country
Tuesday, Feb. 26 - Spanish pop
Wednesday, Feb. 27 - Country
Thursday, Feb. 28 - Country
Friday, March 1 - Hip Hop
Saturday, March 2 - Country
Sunday, March 3 - Pop rock
Monday, March 4 - Country
Tuesday, March 5 - Pop
Wednesday, March 6 - Country
Thursday, March 7 - Country
Friday, March 8 - EDM
Saturday, March 9 - Country
Sunday, March 10 - Norteno
Monday, March 11 - Country
Tuesday, March 12 - Rock
Wednesday, March 13 - Classic rock
Thursday, March 14 - Country
Friday, March 15 - Country
Saturday, March 16 - Country
The full entertainer lineup will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.
Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 Rodeo, marking his 30th RodeoHouston performance.
"We are proud to close out the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with three of the Lone Star State's most influential music artists," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Bringing both Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett back to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for a Texas-sized performance with George Strait will be an incredible experience for our fans."