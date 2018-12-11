RODEO HOUSTON

RodeoHouston 2019 entertainment genre lineup announced

EMBED </>More Videos

RodeoHouston's most wanted performers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ready to rodeo with rock, hip hop, Spanish pop or country? The calendar for the 2019 Rodeo Houston entertainment genres has just been released.

The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days, from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.

Monday, Feb. 25 - Country
Tuesday, Feb. 26 - Spanish pop
Wednesday, Feb. 27 - Country
Thursday, Feb. 28 - Country
Friday, March 1 - Hip Hop
Saturday, March 2 - Country
Sunday, March 3 - Pop rock
Monday, March 4 - Country

Tuesday, March 5 - Pop
Wednesday, March 6 - Country
Thursday, March 7 - Country
Friday, March 8 - EDM
Saturday, March 9 - Country
Sunday, March 10 - Norteno
Monday, March 11 - Country

Tuesday, March 12 - Rock
Wednesday, March 13 - Classic rock
Thursday, March 14 - Country
Friday, March 15 - Country
Saturday, March 16 - Country

LOOKING BACK: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.



The full entertainer lineup will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 Rodeo, marking his 30th RodeoHouston performance.

"We are proud to close out the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with three of the Lone Star State's most influential music artists," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Bringing both Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett back to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for a Texas-sized performance with George Strait will be an incredible experience for our fans."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonmusicconcertticketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RODEO HOUSTON
George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with the Bushes
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
Here's who's performing with George Strait at RodeoHouston
More rodeo houston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' top Critics' Choice nods
Top family-friendly events in Houston this week
Theater events worth seeking out in Houston this week
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 deputy, 2 officers shot while serving warrant
What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
LISTEN: Chaos erupts after 3 officers shot in NE Harris Co.
Randalls to close and sell location to Hispanic chain
Minister accused of stealing $800K from First Baptist Church
Failure to stop for school buses could result in jail time
Man who killed newlywed during robbery set to die in Texas
Skydive Spaceland honors Bush 41 with soaring tribute
Show More
Police: Marshall HS football player fatally shot by uncle
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Charges dropped against mom whose baby was ripped away
Man falls 20 feet down manhole outside truck stop
Michelle Obama coming to Houston for book tour
More News